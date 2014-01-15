FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania plans euro-denominated bond
January 15, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Lithuania plans euro-denominated bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, has hired BNP Paribas and Barclays to lead the issuance of a euro-denominated international bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The country’s finance minister said in November Lithuania was planning two international bonds issues in 2014 to raise the equivalent of around EUR2bn.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

