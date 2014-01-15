Lithuania launches EUR500m 10-year bond

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has launched a EUR500m 10-year bond at the final spread of 135bp over mid-swaps after receiving around EUR4bn in orders, according to one of the lead managers.

Final terms came 10bp inside revised guidance of 145bp area over swaps and tight to initial price thoughts of 160bp area.

BNP Paribas and Barclays are the lead managers on the Reg S offering, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)