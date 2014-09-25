Lithuania sends RFP for new Eurobond issue

LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania, rated Baa1 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has sent a request for proposals for a new Eurobond issue, according to sources.

The sovereign has not yet decided which currency the bond will be denominated in, though euros is most likely. It has yet to decide on timing as well, though sources expect the deal before the end of the year.

Lithuania was last in the international bond market in January 2014, when it sold a 500m 10-year note at a yield of 3.46%. That bond is now trading at 1.94%, according to Tradeweb.

The country is poised to join the eurozone on January 1. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Sudip Roy)