October 15, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Lithuania begins marketing 10 and 20-year euro-denominated bonds

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania is taking indications of interest on a dual-tranche offering of euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10- and 20-year bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign has began marketing the October 2025 bond in the high 40s over mid-swaps and the October 2035 note at plus 70bp area.

The deal is expected to be Thursday’s business. Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)

