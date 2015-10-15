FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania tightens price guidance on 10 and 20-year bonds
October 15, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Lithuania tightens price guidance on 10 and 20-year bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has tightened price guidance on its 10 and 20-year dual-tranche euro-denominated Eurobond, according to a lead manager.

The 10-year tranche is now being marketed at 45bp area over mid-swaps, plus or minus 2bp.

Meanwhile, the 20-year tranche is being offered at mid-swaps plus 65bp to 70bp. Both tranches will price within those ranges.

The 10-year was initially marketed at the high 40s over mid-swaps, while the 20-year was at 70bp area over mid-swaps when books opened earlier on Thursday morning.

The books are due to close at midday UK time.

Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC are the leads.

Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy

