October 15, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Lithuania launches dual-tranche 1.5bn Eurobond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has launched a 1.5bn Eurobond split evenly between 10 and 20-year tranches, according to a deal lead.

The spread over mid-swaps on the 750m 10-year tranche is 43bp, compared to revised price guidance of MS+45bp area (plus or minus 2bp) released earlier on Thursday.

Lithuania’s 750m 20-year bond is offered at mid-swaps plus 69bp, compared to revised price guidance of MS+65-70bp. The order books closed at about EUR2bn, split equally across the two tranches.

Initial price through began at plus high 40s on the October 2025 notes and plus 70bp area on the October 2035s.

Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC are the leads. (Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
