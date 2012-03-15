FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania sells 850,000 EU CO2 permits at 7.80 eur/t
March 15, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 6 years ago

Lithuania sells 850,000 EU CO2 permits at 7.80 eur/t

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Lithuania sold 850,000 spot European Union emissions permits at 7.80 euros a tonne each on Thursday, raising 6.63 million euros ($8.64 million) for the Baltic nation’s government coffers.

The auction was held on the Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX), while the carbon permits are sourced from the country’s reserve for new entrants in the 2008-2012 phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

On emissions exchange BlueNext, spot EU Allowances were being bid and offered at 7.81 and 7.90 euros at 1013 GMT. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)

