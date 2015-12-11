FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithuania to proceed with Germany's Boxer in armoured vehicle purchase
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 11, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Lithuania to proceed with Germany's Boxer in armoured vehicle purchase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VILNIUS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Lithuanian government said on Friday it would proceed with negotiations to buy 88 Boxer armoured fighting vehicles in a deal worth up to 400 million euros ($439 million).

The decision, where the Boxer was selected from a list of 12 suppliers that also included Swiss Piranha and American Stryker vehicles, came as the Baltic country moves to bolster its military amid tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis.

“After this decision, the project of the largest ever defence purchase will move forward swiftly,” Lithuanian armed forces chief Jonas Zukas told reporters.

Senior government sources told Reuters the value of the deal was expected to be no higher than 400 million euros. That would still represent is a big undertaking for Lithuania, whose total defence budget stands at 425 million euros this year.

The Boxers are to be equipped with 30mm MkII guns and anti-tank system Spike-Lr, both manufactured by Israeli companies, the sources said.

The Boxer is produced by the ARTEC consortium, a collaboration between Germany’s Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles and German defence contractor Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

$1 = 0.9117 euros Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.