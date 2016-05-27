FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania eyes buying air defence system from Norway-report
May 27, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Lithuania eyes buying air defence system from Norway-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, May 27 (Reuters) - Lithuania seeks to acquire the NASAMS medium-range air defence system developed by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen and U.S. defence contractor Raytheon , the Baltic state's defence minister told the BNS news agency on Friday.

"We have decided to open negotiations with the Norwegian government on possible purchase of the NASAMS systems," Defence Minister Juozas Olekas was quoted as telling BNS.

Poland is also seeking to acquire the NASAMS system, Norwegian media has reported. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

