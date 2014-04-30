Lithuania's Lietuvos Energija seeks go ahead to buy stake in Lietuvos Dujos

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Lithuanian state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija said on Wednesday it had asked the country’s competition authority for the go-ahead to buy a 38.9 percent stake in gas distributor Lietuvos Dujos from E.On Ruhrgas.

“We were told by the government, our shareholder, to apply for permission from the competition authority,” a spokesman for Lietuvos Energija told Reuters.

The Lithuanian government is negotiating the purchase of E.On Ruhrgas’ holdings in Lietuvos Dujos, gas grid operator Amber Grid and electricity trading firm Lesto.