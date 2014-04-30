FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania's Lietuvos Energija seeks go ahead to buy stake in Lietuvos Dujos
April 30, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

Lithuania's Lietuvos Energija seeks go ahead to buy stake in Lietuvos Dujos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Lithuanian state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija said on Wednesday it had asked the country’s competition authority for the go-ahead to buy a 38.9 percent stake in gas distributor Lietuvos Dujos from E.On Ruhrgas.

“We were told by the government, our shareholder, to apply for permission from the competition authority,” a spokesman for Lietuvos Energija told Reuters.

The Lithuanian government is negotiating the purchase of E.On Ruhrgas’ holdings in Lietuvos Dujos, gas grid operator Amber Grid and electricity trading firm Lesto.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Pravin Char

