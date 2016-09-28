STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Lithuania's state-owned gas
trader Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas said on Wednesday it had signed a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal for 2017 with Koch
Supply & Trading, a trading arm for Koch Industries.
"The gas can be delivered from various places, including
from the United States of America", Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas CEO
Mantas Mikalajunas said.
The deal, which foresees deliveries of 2 million megawatt
hours of LNG at undisclosed price, will cover a third of next
year's needs of the Lithuanian company, he said.
"We are in negotiations with other suppliers of LNG and
pipeline gas for 2017 deliveries, including Russia's Gazprom
", Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas spokesman told Reuters.
Norway's Statoil and Gazprom were the only two gas suppliers
to Lithuania in 2016.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Simon Johnson)