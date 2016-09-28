STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Lithuania's state-owned gas trader Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas said on Wednesday it had signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal for 2017 with Koch Supply & Trading, a trading arm for Koch Industries.

"The gas can be delivered from various places, including from the United States of America", Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas CEO Mantas Mikalajunas said.

The deal, which foresees deliveries of 2 million megawatt hours of LNG at undisclosed price, will cover a third of next year's needs of the Lithuanian company, he said.

"We are in negotiations with other suppliers of LNG and pipeline gas for 2017 deliveries, including Russia's Gazprom ", Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas spokesman told Reuters.

Norway's Statoil and Gazprom were the only two gas suppliers to Lithuania in 2016. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Simon Johnson)