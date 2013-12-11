FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithuania hires banks for bond issue - sources
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Lithuania hires banks for bond issue - sources

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, has hired Barclays and BNP Paribas to lead the issuance of a new Eurobond, according to market sources.

The banks declined to comment, while a spokesman at the Lithuanian finance ministry did not return requests for comment.

It is not clear yet whether the new issue will be in euros or dollars.

The country’s finance minister said in November Lithuania was planning two international bonds issues in 2014 to raise the equivalent of around EUR2bn.

Lithuania was last in the international capital markets in January, when it raised EUR400m through a reopening of its February 2018 note.

It was last in the dollar market in January 2012, when it raised USD1.5bn through a 10-year note. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.