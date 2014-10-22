Lithuania launches 1bn 12-year bond at 100bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has launched a 1bn 12-year bond at 100bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

This is the tight end of the final guidance of 100-105bp over mid-swaps set earlier today.

Demand for the note was in excess of 3bn when the final range was set, according to the lead.

Earlier on Wednesday, the sovereign set initial price thoughts of plus 115bp area.

The bond will price later today with HSBC, JP Morgan and SG CIB acting as lead managers.

Lithuania is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and A- by both Fitch and Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)