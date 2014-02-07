FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithuania, Gazprom agree on market reform implementation-PM
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 7, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Lithuania, Gazprom agree on market reform implementation-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lithuania has reached a deal with Russia’s Gazprom, its sole gas supplier, on the implementation of the European Union’s gas market rules, Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius said on Friday, the Baltic news service BNS reported.

Lithuania and Gazprom have been locked in a dispute over how to implement EU’s market liberalization rules which require Gazprom to sell its assets in gas transmission business.

“I can confidently say today that negotiations over the Third Energy Package were completed... and the crucial issues have been solved,” BNS quoted Butkevicius as saying after his meeting with Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller in Sochi.

Gazprom was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.