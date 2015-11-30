FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania expects LNG cargo from Norway on Dec. 15-16
#Energy
November 30, 2015

Lithuania expects LNG cargo from Norway on Dec. 15-16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VILNIUS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lithuania expects to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Arctic Aurora with a cargo from Norway on Dec. 15-16, later than previously planned, the country’s LNG importer Litgas said on Monday.

It had previously planned to receive about 140,000 cubic metres of gas from Norway under a contract with Statoil on Nov. 29, data on Litgas’s website showed.

The company didn’t comment on the reasons for the delay, but has previously said the domestic market was oversupplied due to biomass squeezing out gas in the heating sector.

Litgas signed a five-year deal with Statoil in 2014 to buy around 540 million cubic metres of gas annually via the Klaipeda LNG import terminal, operated by Klaipedos Nafta.

The government has asked the Lithuanian importer, part of state-owned power group Lietuvos Energija, to renegotiate its contract with Statoil to get more flexibility.

Lithuania has received five commercial LNG cargoes from Norway since December 2014, meeting about 18 percent of gas demand, with the rest supplied by Russia’s Gazprom via pipelines. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter)

