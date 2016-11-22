FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lithuanian parliament appoints ex-police chief and defense hawk as PM
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 22, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 9 months ago

Lithuanian parliament appoints ex-police chief and defense hawk as PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lithuanian parliament has appointed Saulius Skvernelis, the country's former police chief affiliated to Lithuania's Peasants and Greens Union, as prime minister after the party emerged the surprise winners of a general election earlier this month.

Skvernelis said his government will keep Lithuania's pro-European policy, and, in face of resurgent Russia, pledged to increase country's defence spending above NATO's informal threshold of two percent of gross domestic product after 2018.

Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

