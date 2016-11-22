Lithuanian parliament appoints ex-police chief and defense hawk as PM

VILNIUS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lithuanian parliament has appointed Saulius Skvernelis, the country's former police chief affiliated to Lithuania's Peasants and Greens Union, as prime minister after the party emerged the surprise winners of a general election earlier this month.

Skvernelis said his government will keep Lithuania's pro-European policy, and, in face of resurgent Russia, pledged to increase country's defence spending above NATO's informal threshold of two percent of gross domestic product after 2018.