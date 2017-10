VILNIUS, March 2 (Reuters) - An accident at the PKN-Orlen-owned Lietuva refinery in Lithuania on Friday caused an explosion, killing two workers, the refinery said in a statement.

“During an accident which occurred today at the Deep Conversion Complex (KT) two persons died when a portable vacuum tank exploded,” the statement said.

The statement gave no information about whether production at the refinery had been affected.