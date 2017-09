VILNIUS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chevron has won a tender to explore for shale gas in western Lithuania, the Baltic state’s government said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

Chevron was the only bidder to explore for unconventional hydrocarbons in the 1,800 square kilometre Silute-Taurage prospect, which Lithuanian experts estimate might hold up 80 billion cubic metres of technically recoverable shale gas reserves.