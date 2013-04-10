FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania says Statoil among bidders to supply it LNG
April 10, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Lithuania says Statoil among bidders to supply it LNG

Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, April 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil is bidding in a tender to supply liquefied natural gas to Lithuania, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said in an interview, as the country moves to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Last year a Lithuanian state-controlled firm called a tender for the supply of 750,000 cubic metres per year of LNG to a floating LNG regasification and storage terminal, which it has leased from Norway’s Hoegh LNG to start taking gas from end-2014.

“Norway is one of the possible suppliers, and Statoil is one of the participants in the tender to supply LNG,” Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said in an interview during a visit to Oslo.

Lithuania, which consumed 3.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas last year, is completely dependent on piped gas supplies from Russia’s Gazprom and aims to import enough LNG eventually to cover half its consumption.

A Statoil spokesman said the firm had no concrete plans in Lithuania for the moment but that it continuously evaluates all commercial opportunities to develop its LNG business.

The tender also has attracted a bid from a U.S. supplier, Grybauskaite added, without naming the company involved.

Lithuania media previously reported that U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Inc, which has recently signed a deal to supply LNG to Britain’s Centrica PLC, was among the bidders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
