December 11, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Lithuania, Sweden to resume testing underwater power link in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lithuania and Sweden will resume testing an underwater power link between the two countries in January after tests were suspended last week due to an incident, the Baltic state’s grid operator said on Friday.

“NordBalt transmission system tests will be resumed the first week of 2016, after additional technical measures at Nybro and Klaipeda converter stations are implemented,” Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid said in a statement to the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot.

Trial operations of the 700 megawatt link had been due to start this month, but testing had to be postponed after a small fire at the Nybro converter station in Sweden last Saturday.

Lithuanian, Swedish and Polish government officials will still go ahead with a symbolic opening ceremony in Vilnius on Monday.

The ceremony will also mark the start of operations of another link, a 500 MW overhead power link from Lithuania to Poland, which started trial operations this week, with electricity flowing both ways with volumes depending on market prices.

The two links, built with the support of the European Union, are aimed at integrating the Baltic states into the common EU energy market and reduce their energy dependence on Russia.

Lithuania meets about 70 percent of its electricity demand through imports, the most in the EU. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton)

