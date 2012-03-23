Lithuania gas unbundling plans postponed

VILNIUS, March 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders including Russian gas giant Gazprom have asked for more time to consider plans at Lithuanian gas utility Lietuvos Dujos to split up ownership of gas supply and transportation assets.

The so-called “unbundling” is part of the European Union’s market liberalisation policy and aimed at reducing dependence on energy from ex-Soviet master Russia.

The state energy regulator on Monday agreed to extend the deadline for the shareholders to present a plan on separating the ownership of gas supply and transportation to end-May from the end of March.

Shareholders did not vote on unbundling options at an extraordinary meeting on Friday as was planned earlier.

They need more time for evaluation of the company and to negotiate the terms of gas transit to Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave and gas purchases in the future, the company said in a statement.

Lietuvos Dujos did not provide a new date to vote on unbundling, but it will hold an annual shareholders meeting on April 23.

Gazprom and Germany’s E.ON Ruhrgas have stakes of 37.1 percent and 38.9 percent respectively in Lietuvos Dujos. The government owns 17.7 percent.

Lithuania has also signed a deal to acquire a floating LNG import terminal by end-2014 to have an alternative source of gas supplies. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)