Olympus Capital invests $45 mln in e-waste recycler Li Tong Group
December 10, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Olympus Capital invests $45 mln in e-waste recycler Li Tong Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Olympus Capital Asia said it would invest $45 million for an undisclosed stake in Hong Kong-based Li Tong Group (LTG), which recycles mobile phones, game consoles and other electronic equipment for technology giants including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

The investment comes as electronic waste from mobile phones, computer hardware and other devices is expected to grow 18.3 percent a year during 2010-2017 and reach 43.8 million tonnes, Olympus said in a statement on Thursday.

The recycling market for consumer electronic waste is seen totalling $15 billion in 2016 and $18 billion in 2017, while that for industrial waste is seen at $5 billion and $6 billion respectively for the next two years, the company added.

LTG, which was founded in 2000, has 20 plants around the world, including in China, the United States and Japan. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

