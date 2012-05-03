FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Littelfuse profit beats expectations
May 3, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Littelfuse profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.81 vs est $0.74

* Q1 sales down 4 pct

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.94-$1.04 vs est $1.00

May 3 (Reuters) - Circuit protection products maker Littelfuse Inc posted a first-quarter profit that beat market expectations on strong sales at its electrical unit.

Littelfuse expects a second-quarter profit of 94 cents to $1.04 per share and sales of $168 million to $178 million.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting second-quarter earnings of $1.00, on revenue of $169.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a first-quarter net income of $17.9 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with $21.6 million, or 96 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales fell 4 percent to $160.6 million. However, sales at its electrical unit grew 19 percent to $30.9 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 74 cents per share on sales of $155.1 million.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company, which have risen almost 12 percent since it reported fourth-quarter results in February, closed at $62.82 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

