Littelfuse results beat estimates; sees weak revenue in 3rd qtr
August 1, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Littelfuse results beat estimates; sees weak revenue in 3rd qtr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $1.07 vs est $1.00

* Q2 sales $175.9 mln vs est $173.02 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $1.00-$1.15 vs est $1.11

* Expects Q3 sales $170-$180 mln vs est $182.3 mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Circuit protection products maker Littelfuse Inc’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations on strong sales in its electrical business, but the company forecast revenue for the current quarter below Wall Street.

The company expects earnings of between $1.00 and $1.15 a share for the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It forecast sales of between $170 million and $180 million, below the $182.3 million analysts were expecting.

Second-quarter net income dropped to $23.6 million, or $1.07 a share, from $25.3 million, or $1.11 a share, a year ago.

Sales at the electrical business rose more than 25 percent to $34.9 million. However, total sales fell slightly to $175.9 million, hurt by a 9 percent drop in sales in the electronics segment.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.00 per share on sales of $173 million.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $53.64 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

