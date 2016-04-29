Shoddy exams trigger U.S. sanctions for accountant to athletes' adviser

(Reuters) - An accounting firm for a financial services company that advised former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and other athletes violated a rule designed to safeguard customer funds, U.S. securities regulators said on Friday.

The accounting firm, Santos, Postal & Co P.C. and one of its partners, Joseph Scolaro, conducted shoddy “surprise exams” of customers’ assets at SFX Financial Advisory Management Enterprises in Washington, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a settlement with the firm.

SFX is owned by Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

A 2010 industry rule requires that advisers who directly hold customers’ assets hire an independent accountant to conduct surprise exams of accounts to ensure that customers’ funds actually exist.

The violations by Rockville, Maryland-based Santos Postal and its partner, Scolaro, included not confirming account activity with clients and filing false statements with the agency. The firm, for example, representing that it complied with certain procedures to verify assets when it never did, the SEC said.

Most advisers rely on outside “custodial” companies, such as Charles Schwab Corp and TD Ameritrade Holiding Corp , to hold each clients’ funds in separate accounts and send them statements. That set-up generally does not trigger the surprise exam rule.

The SEC's case against Santos Postal followed an SEC administrative judge's ruling last month that former SFX president, Brian Ourand, embezzled more than $671,000 from customers' accounts. Ourand was barred from the securities industry and ordered to pay more than $971,000 in sanctions, according to the ruling. ( 1.usa.gov/1QFLHHq )

Last year, SFX agreed to pay $150,000 to settle related SEC charges, including failure to properly supervise Ourand.

Representatives for Santos Postal and Live Nation could not be immediately reached for comment. Scolaro did not return a call requesting comment.

Neither Santos Postal nor Scolaro admitted to nor denied the SEC’s findings. Both agreed to suspensions from practicing before the SEC as accountants. Santos Postal can apply for reinstatement after one year, while Scolaro can apply in five years. Santos Postal and Scolaro also agreed to pay sanctions of $44,000 and $15,000, respectively.

SFX’s troubles with the SEC followed a $5 million lawsuit against the firm filed by former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2013.

Tyson alleged that he discovered in July 2011 that Ourand had stolen more than $300,000 from him, and that Ourand’s misconduct delayed his emergence from bankruptcy and forced him to give up lucrative business opportunities.