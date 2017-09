Nov 25 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA :

* H1 2014/2015 revenue was 14.3 million zlotys versus 8 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating profit was 9.5 million zlotys versus 5.5 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 7.5 million zlotys versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Expects to report FY 2014/2015 net profit of 14.9 million zlotys, EBITDA of 18.95 million zlotys and revenue of 25.32 million zlotys

