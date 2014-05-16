FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tight supplies drop U.S. April cattle placements 5 percent
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Tight supplies drop U.S. April cattle placements 5 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* April placements down 5.0 pct year-over-year

* May 1 feedlot cattle supply down 1 pct year-over-year

* Marketings in April down 2 pct from year earlier

* Data seen as neutral for CME live cattle futures

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots last month fell 5.0 percent from a year ago after prolonged drought in parts of the United States hurt crops, which led to fewer cattle for feedyards to draw from for fattening, a government report showed on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed April placements at 1.636 million head, down 5.0 percent from 1.720 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected a 4.4 percent decrease.

USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of May 1 at 10.648 million head, down 1 percent from 10.760 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecasted a decline of 0.9 percent.

The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, was down 2 percent in April from a year earlier, to 1.778 million head. Analysts projected a drop of 2.4 percent from 1.815 million last year.

Analysts expect Friday’s report to have a generally neutral impact on Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Monday. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.