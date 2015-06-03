FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME to amend trading hours for livestock outcry options contracts
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

CME to amend trading hours for livestock outcry options contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - The CME Group, the world’s largest livestock trading exchange, will amend the open outcry trading hours on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading floor for cattle and hog options, the exchange said on Wednesday.

The change will be effective July 6, pending regulatory review by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CME Group said.

Current floor trading hours for livestock options are Monday to Friday at 9:05 a.m. to 1:02 p.m. CDT (1405 to 1802 GMT), but starting next month, Tuesday to Friday will open roughly an hour earlier, at 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT).

CME’s Globex trading hours for live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog contracts will remain unchanged. And opening times will be the same for floor trading or on Globex, the exchange said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.