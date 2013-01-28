LIVESTOCK-USDA data, Japan news drive US live cattle up 2 pct

* Fund buying, short-covering enhance advances * Feeders led by strong live cattle market * Live cattle's climb lifts hog futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures surged more than 2 percent on Monday, fueled by Friday's bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture cattle on-feed report, traders and analysts said. They also pointed to plans by Japan to relax restrictions on U.S. beef imports on cattle up to 30 months old, effective Feb. 1. Last Friday's USDA cattle report showed the number of cattle placed in feedlots fell in December from a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly fall. [ID: nL1N0AUE95] "The report was bullish all the way around and confirmed that cattle numbers in the U.S. will continue to tighten in the months ahead because of prolonged drought," said Joe Ocrant, president of Oak Investment Group. He said steps by the Japanese to allow more beef into their country were "friendly" for the futures market and the industry as a whole, but it was something that many traders and industry analysts had anticipated for some time. Still, Friday's bullish government cattle data and Monday's Japanese beef import news sent those who had been recently short the market scrambling to cover those positions. Also, fund buying was touched off when futures advances propelled the February and April contracts beyond their 10-day moving averages at 127.35 and 131.80 cents. CME spot February live cattle closed at 128.950 cents per lb, up 2.650 cents, or 2.1 percent. Most-actively traded April ended up 2.650 cents, or 2.03 percent, at 133.400 cents. Investors await this week's cash cattle trade after futures widened their premium to slaughter-ready cattle last week that moved at $122 to $124 per cwt. Also, packers continue to wrestle with poor, but improving margins, and push-back by grocers against higher beef costs. CME feeder cattle followed the higher live cattle market. Spot January ended up 1.100 cents per lb, or 0.76 percent, at 145.800 cents. Most-actively traded March finished at 149.900 cents, up 1.950 cents or 1.32 percent. CATTLE PULL UP HOGS CME hog futures drew support from the steep climb in the live cattle market that offset lower cash hog prices in the near term, analysts and traders said. Warmer weather in the U.S. Plains is giving hog producers a chance to move hogs that backed up on farms during last week's wintry blast, pressuring cash prices, a trader said. "But the warmup will be short-lived with colder weather expected to return to the Midwest later this week that could again put packers in a bind supply-wise," he said. The average hog price in the most-watched Iowa/Minnesota market Monday morning was $83.99 per cwt, down $1.78 from Friday, USDA said. The average pork packer margin for Monday was a negative $5.30 per head, compared with a negative $8.65 on Friday, according to HedgersEdge.com. Spot February hogs settled up 0.350 cents per lb, or 0.4 percent higher, at 87.175 cents. Most-active April ended at 89.050 cents, 0.125 cents higher, or up 0.14 percent. (Editing by Peter Galloway)