#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

LIVESTOCK-USDA data, Japan news drive US live cattle up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fund buying, short-covering enhance advances
    * Feeders led by strong live cattle market
    * Live cattle's climb lifts hog futures

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures surged more than 2 percent on Monday, fueled by
Friday's bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture cattle on-feed
report, traders and analysts said. 
    They also pointed to plans by Japan to relax restrictions on
U.S. beef imports on cattle up to 30 months old, effective Feb.
1. 
    Last Friday's USDA cattle report showed the number of cattle
placed in feedlots fell in December from a year earlier, the
seventh straight monthly fall. [ID: nL1N0AUE95]
    "The report was bullish all the way around and confirmed
that cattle numbers in the U.S. will continue to tighten in the
months ahead because of prolonged drought," said Joe Ocrant,
president of Oak Investment Group.
     He said steps by the Japanese to allow more beef into their
country were "friendly" for the futures market and the industry
as a whole, but it was something that many traders and industry
analysts had anticipated for some time.
    Still, Friday's bullish government cattle data and Monday's
Japanese beef import news sent those who had been recently short
the market scrambling to cover those positions. 
    Also, fund buying was touched off when futures advances
propelled the February and April contracts
beyond their 10-day moving averages at 127.35 and 131.80 cents.
    CME spot February live cattle closed at 128.950
cents per lb, up 2.650 cents, or 2.1 percent. Most-actively
traded April ended up 2.650 cents, or 2.03 percent, at
133.400 cents.
    Investors await this week's cash cattle trade after futures
widened their premium to slaughter-ready cattle last week that
moved at $122 to $124 per cwt.
    Also, packers continue to wrestle with poor, but improving
margins, and push-back by grocers against higher beef costs.
    CME feeder cattle followed the higher live cattle market.
    Spot January ended up 1.100 cents per lb, or 0.76
percent, at 145.800 cents. Most-actively traded March 
finished at 149.900 cents, up 1.950 cents or 1.32 percent.
   
    CATTLE PULL UP HOGS
    CME hog futures drew support from the steep climb in the
live cattle market that offset lower cash hog prices in the near
term, analysts and traders said.
    Warmer weather in the U.S. Plains is giving hog producers a
chance to move hogs that backed up on farms during last week's
wintry blast, pressuring cash prices, a trader said.
    "But the warmup will be short-lived with colder weather
expected to return to the Midwest later this week that could
again put packers in a bind supply-wise," he said.      
    The average hog price in the most-watched Iowa/Minnesota
market Monday morning was $83.99 per cwt, down $1.78 from
Friday, USDA said.
    The average pork packer margin for Monday was a negative
$5.30 per head, compared with a negative $8.65 on Friday,
according to HedgersEdge.com.
    Spot February hogs settled up 0.350 cents per lb, or
0.4 percent higher, at 87.175 cents. Most-active April 
ended at 89.050 cents, 0.125 cents higher, or up 0.14 percent.

 (Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
