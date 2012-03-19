CME cattle, hogs seen mixed as traders await direction

March 19 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures were called mixed on Monday as bullish and bearish investors wait for clear market direction before adding to positions. * Cattle traders cited the spot April future's discount to last week's cash trade as supportive for that contract. But, they said slowed beef demand and negative packer margins could pressure cash prices this week. * Hog investors are mulling firm cash hog prices and flat to weak wholesale pork values. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 cent to down 0.300 cent per lb. * "We could get some flopping around. The cash and beef markets didn't act good last week but April is underpriced compared with cash," a CME cattle trader said. * Cash-basis cattle in the Plains last week traded steady to $1 per cwt lower at $126 to $127. * An analyst said some packers may continue to curtail slaughter rates to bring their margins back in line which could help push up wholesale beef prices. * USDA estimated last week's cattle slaughter at 619,000 head. It was 12,000 fewer head than the pervious week and down 5 percent so far this year. * HedgersEdge.com pegged beef packer operating margins for Friday at a negative $49.95 per head, compared with a negative $44.45 the week before. * USDA on Friday estimated the average wholesale choice beef price at $189.91 per cwt, down 29 cents from Thursday and the first time under $190 since mid February. Select cuts dropped 41 cents to $188.17. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.400 cent to 0.300 cent per lb lower. * Spot March futures is expected to be underpinned by its discount compared with CME's feeder cattle index at 155.71 cents. * Benchmark may be weighed by selling leftover from futures' steep drop on Friday. LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 lower. * Speculative buyers may be drawn to the April contract's price discount to CME's lean hog index at 87.80 cents. * "With the cash price for hogs firm, even though packers are losing money, and the pork side flat leaves me scratching my head on the sidelines," an analyst said. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday afternoon at $82.70 per cwt, down 3 cents. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was up 16 cents per cwt at $86.21. * Pork packer operating margins for Friday was at a negative $14.25 per head versus a negative $13.75 the prior week, according to HedgersEdge.com. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)