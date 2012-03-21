FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle firmer on futures' discount, hogs fall with cash
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 6 years

CME cattle firmer on futures' discount, hogs fall with cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained early
Wednesday on short-covering and sentiment that futures would be
at a discount to the price that packers may pay for cattle from
feedlots this week. 	
    * Hog futures dropped after wholesale pork values fell late
Tuesday.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE -  At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1435 GMT), April up
0.425 cent per lb at 124.950 cents and June up 0.425 cent
at 121.875 cents.   	
    * Futures would be underpriced based on talk of lower prices
for cattle following Tuesday's wholesale beef price pullback, a
CME cattle trader said. There are also more cattle up for sale
this week, he said.	
    * Packers in the Plains on Tuesday upped their bids for
cattle to $124 per cwt from $123. Feedlots priced their animals
at $127 to $128.	
    * The government Tuesday afternoon estimated the average
price for choice beef at wholesale at $191.09 per cwt, down 65
cents with a sales volume of 179 carloads.	
   	
    FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.125 cent at 152.850 cents
per lb and April up 0.100 cent at 152.575 cents. 	
    * Futures were lifted by live cattle market advances.	
    	
    LEAN HOGS - April down 0.250 cent per lb at 84.700
cents and June down 0.250 cents at 92.400 cents.       	
    * Pork packers cut slaughter rates and prices for hogs due
to lackluster wholesale pork demand and negative operating
margins.	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Tuesday
afternoon at $80.71 per cwt, down $1.58.    	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the most-watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Tuesday evening
was 29 cents per cwt lower at $85.40.	
    * Tuesday's hog slaughter was estimated at 415,000 head,
which was 4,000 less than a week ago and 6,000 fewer than last
year, said USDA.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.