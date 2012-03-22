CME cattle rise on short-covering, strong beef exports

March 22 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained early Wednesday on better-than-expected cash cattle prices that triggered short-covering along with further buying prompted by a recent surge in U.S. beef exports. * The U.S. government weekly export sales data showed beef at 52,000 tonnes, mainly for Mexico, compared with 8,800 tonnes a week ago. It was the most so far this year and the biggest since mid-December 2001 at 96,000 tonnes. * Those who were recently short futures also took profits before Friday's USDA monthly cattle report, a CME cattle trader said. * Hog futures were firmer on short-covering amid ideas that the recent drop in cash hog and wholesale pork prices would stabilize soon. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1440 GMT), April up 0.425 cent per lb at 125.375 cents and June up 0.400 cent at 122.350 cents. * "Futures prices are moving up to meet cash prices that had a fully steady tone. Beef prices are starting to go down again but at least its moving at lower prices," an analyst said. * Cattle in the Plains on a live basis so far this week traded at mostly $126 to $127. That was generally steady with a week ago and countered weaker expectations earlier this week. * The government Wednesday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $188.97 per cwt, down $2.12 cents with a sales volume of 256 carloads. FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.300 cent at 153.600 cents per lb and April up 0.625 cent at 153.725 cents. * Futures drew support from higher live cattle contracts. LEAN HOGS - April up 0.375 cent per lb at 85.350 cents and June up 0.300 cents at 92.500 cents. * Packers maintained pressure on cash hog prices while retail interest in fresh pork wanes and processors operate plants with margins in the red. * Traders will closely monitor results from USDA's monthly cold storage report later this afternoon. * Analysts on average expect the government report to show an increase in total pork stocks in warehouses at the end of February to 615 million pounds. That compared with 584.4 million in January and 574.2 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)