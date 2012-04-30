FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME cattle, hogs seen mixed on month-end positioning
April 30, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle, hogs seen mixed on month-end positioning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures drew
mixed calls on Monday in anticipation of investors squaring
positions on the last trading day for the month of April.	
    * Cattle traders cited future's discount to last week's cash
cattle trade as supportive. They pointed to weaker wholesale
beef values as a negative futures factor.	
    * Hogs were also seen mixed featuring firmer wholesale pork
prices and flat cash hog values as packers cope with negative
margins.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.	
    * CME live cattle traders will continue to monitor the
government's investigation into last week's mad cow case in
California.	
    * "No news from USDA regarding this animal is probably good
news as nothing has come up from searching for its herd mates,"
an analyst said.	
    * Speculative buyers may be drawn to April and June price
discounts to last week's $119 to $122 per cwt cash cattle trade.
June will assume lead month duties after April expires today at
noon.	
    * Market bears contend Friday's lower wholesale beef prices
signal retail reluctance at buying product at current prices for
Memorial Day grilling specials. 	
    	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 cent to down 0.300 cent per
lb.	
    * Futures are seen opening in line with mixed live cattle
expectations.	
	
    LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 cent
lower.	
    * "We could get some short-covering after the market fell on
Friday," a CME hog trader said. "But cash and the meat side are
still struggling to find its legs."	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday
afternoon at $76.89 per cwt, up 14 cents. 	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday
evening was up 5 cents cwt at $79.26.         	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

