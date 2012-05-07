FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle, hogs seen mixed as Europe elections weigh
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle, hogs seen mixed as Europe elections weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures garnered
mixed calls on Monday as investors monitor nervous equities
after weekend elections in Europe that stirred concerns about
the region's debt crisis.	
    * CME cattle may draw support from its continued discount to
last week's cash cattle prices.     	
    * Hogs may feature lower cash hog prices and higher
wholesale pork values.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.	
    * "The stock market is starting off sluggish, which is not
good news," an analyst said. "But they're trying to repair
themselves, so we (cattle) might open somewhere around steady."	
    * CME June live cattle remain underpriced compared with cash
cattle last week that traded steady to up $1 per cwt at mostly
$120.	
    * "You have to take the $120 cash trade as constructive
because June continues to hold the sharp discount," a CME live
cattle trader said.	
    * Wholesale beef prices slipped on Friday. But traders were
encouraged by brisk sales volume that signaled retailers were
buying beef for grilling demand. 	
    * Tyson Foods Inc posted better-than-expected
second-quarter profit as price increases helped offset weak beef
sales. 	
    	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to up 0.300 cent per lb.	
    * Futures may be underpinned by more buying following
Friday's market advances.	
	
    LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 cent
lower.	
    * Some hog futures may benefit from short-covering and
Friday's wholesale pork price bounce. 	
    * Other hog contracts could see pressure as packers resist
raising cash hog bids due to their unprofitable margins. 	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday
afternoon at $78.86 per cwt, up 76 cents. 	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday
evening was down 29 cents cwt at $76.59.         	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by John Wallace)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.