CME cattle drop as equities fret over euro zone debt
World
California
Technology
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle drop as equities fret over euro zone debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures fell early Tuesday
pressured by the stronger dollar amid worries Greece's struggle
to form a new government would exacerbate Europe's debt crisis.	
    * Cattle futures traders are concerned that an unstable
global economy and firmer dollar would hurt U.S. meat exports.	
    * Hog futures traded mixed on higher cash hog prices and
weaker wholesale pork values.	
            	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
down 0.425 cent at 115.850 cents per lb with August down 
0.525 cent at 118.275 cents.	
    * June future's discount compared with last week's mostly
$120 to $121 per cwt cash cattle sales cushioned that contract's
fall on Tuesday.	
    * Bullish cattle market investors are anticipating a steady
cash trade based on profitable beef packer margins.
  	
    * Market bulls also cited higher wholesale beef prices,
implying supermarkets are ramping up for Memorial Day grilling
demand. 	
    * Cash prices may be challenged by 20,000 more cattle
available for sale.	
    * The top U.S. producer of what critics dubbed "pink slime"
will close three of its four plants. 	
        	
    FEEDER CATTLE - May down 0.650 cent at 152.150 cents
per lb. August down 0.825 cent at 158.625 cents.       	
    * Futures slid on live cattle losses and profit taking.	
	
    LEAN HOGS - June up 0.025 cent at 84.425 cents per
lb, with July down 0.400 cent at 84.800 cents.           
 	
    * Packers raised bids for cash hogs while their margins
inched toward a positive level which is driving bull spreads, an
analyst said. 	
    * "The main problem for pork is lackluster retail demand,"
the analyst said. "Some people think that should turnaround at
lower wholesale price points."

