CME cattle gain with beef prices, brisk exports
May 10, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

CME cattle gain with beef prices, brisk exports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures rose early
Thursday in response to steadily rising wholesale beef prices as
grocers ramp up for Memorial Day grilling demand.	
    * Traders drew encouragement from strong U.S. beef exports
for last week. 	
    * Investors cited equities breaking its six-day losing
streak following a Greece bailout package and positive weekly
U.S. jobless claims numbers.    	
    * Hog futures slipped on weaker cash hog and wholesale pork
prices.	
    * Livestock market investors await CBOT corn's anticipated
sharply lower open tied to USDA's grain report showing record
corn stocks. 	
    * "More corn in the bins may be bearish for October and
December live cattle because it means ranchers might feed cattle
to heavier weights," an analyst said.	
    * However, he said, less-expensive corn will not change what
is already the smallest U.S. cattle inventory in 60 years -- a
bullish market factor.	
     * Tight beef supplies and high cattle prices are expected
to crimp U.S. beef exports in 2013, according to USDA's World
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.	
     * The government forecasted increased U.S. pork exports
next year led by more hogs at lower prices.	
                	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was
up 0.400 cent at 117.000 cents per lb with August up 
0.250 cent at 119.175 cents.	
    * June future's price discount to last week's mostly $120
per cwt cash trade attracted speculative buyers.	
    * Packer bids for cash cattle stood at $118 to $119 versus
feeders who priced their animals at mostly $122 to $124. 	
    * Traders are expecting cash to trade steady, supported by
solid wholesale beef demand. 	
    * Packers may be more willing to increase bids for cattle
based on their positive operating margins. 	
    *         	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.375 cent at 151.025
cents per lb. Most actively traded August up 0.600 cent
at 159.500 cents.       	
    * Futures edged higher on lower corn market calls that
implies reduced feed costs for cattle feeders.	
	
    LEAN HOGS - June down 0.025 cent at 84.825 cents per
lb, with July down 0.125 cent at 85.125 cents.           
 	
    * Much-improve pork packer margins and hope of grilling
demand at times underpin June hogs, a CME hog trader said. 	
    * But, he said, diminished near-term demand for hogs and
pork continue to weigh on futures.

