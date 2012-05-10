CME cattle gain with beef prices, brisk exports

May 10 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures rose early Thursday in response to steadily rising wholesale beef prices as grocers ramp up for Memorial Day grilling demand. * Traders drew encouragement from strong U.S. beef exports for last week. * Investors cited equities breaking its six-day losing streak following a Greece bailout package and positive weekly U.S. jobless claims numbers. * Hog futures slipped on weaker cash hog and wholesale pork prices. * Livestock market investors await CBOT corn's anticipated sharply lower open tied to USDA's grain report showing record corn stocks. * "More corn in the bins may be bearish for October and December live cattle because it means ranchers might feed cattle to heavier weights," an analyst said. * However, he said, less-expensive corn will not change what is already the smallest U.S. cattle inventory in 60 years -- a bullish market factor. * Tight beef supplies and high cattle prices are expected to crimp U.S. beef exports in 2013, according to USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. * The government forecasted increased U.S. pork exports next year led by more hogs at lower prices. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.400 cent at 117.000 cents per lb with August up 0.250 cent at 119.175 cents. * June future's price discount to last week's mostly $120 per cwt cash trade attracted speculative buyers. * Packer bids for cash cattle stood at $118 to $119 versus feeders who priced their animals at mostly $122 to $124. * Traders are expecting cash to trade steady, supported by solid wholesale beef demand. * Packers may be more willing to increase bids for cattle based on their positive operating margins. * FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.375 cent at 151.025 cents per lb. Most actively traded August up 0.600 cent at 159.500 cents. * Futures edged higher on lower corn market calls that implies reduced feed costs for cattle feeders. LEAN HOGS - June down 0.025 cent at 84.825 cents per lb, with July down 0.125 cent at 85.125 cents. * Much-improve pork packer margins and hope of grilling demand at times underpin June hogs, a CME hog trader said. * But, he said, diminished near-term demand for hogs and pork continue to weigh on futures.