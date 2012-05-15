CME cattle and hogs rise on meat demand; watch equities

May 15 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures moved higher early Tuesday as grocers purchasing beef and pork for Memorial Day grilling demand led to higher wholesale prices for both meats. * Cattle and hog contracts eased from highs with investors watching as equities reversed overnight advances while Greece will hold new elections after politicians failed to form a government. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:38 a.m. CDT (1338 GMT), June was up 0.300 cent at 116.425 cents per lb with August up 0.125 cent at 118.575 cents. * "The biggest kicker was the sharp rebound in the beef market and good demand before the holiday," an analyst said. * Traders also pointed to future's discount compared with last week's fully steady prices for cattle in the cash market. * There were no reported bids from packers for cattle and feedlots have not priced their animals. * The number of cattle available for sale is down 19,000 head versus last week, according to feedlot sources. * Investors eye June and August 40-day moving averages at 116.48 and 119.27 cents, respectively. June traded on either side of its 40-day moving average in overnight action. * "If we stay above the 40-day in June we should see funds start to buy or cover shorts," a CME cattle trader said. "Otherwise some may look at it as a reason to sell rallies." * FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May down 0.125 cent at 149.300 cents per lb. Most-active August down 0.050 cent at 157.150 cents. * Futures slipped on spot May premium to CME's feeder cattle index at 147.60 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24. * Remaining feeder cattle months wilted as live cattle futures at times pulled back from overnight highs. LEAN HOGS - June up 0.775 cent at 86.150 cents per lb, with July up 0.625 cent at 86.150 cents. * Packers raised bids for hogs following late Monday's sharp jump in wholesale pork prices, or what is known in the industry as the cutout. * "Hogs (futures) firmed off the cutout value. It looks like we're finally getting some seasonal pork demand for grilling," a hog market analyst said.