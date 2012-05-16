FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME cattle gain on future's discount to cash, beef quotes
May 16, 2012

CME cattle gain on future's discount to cash, beef quotes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures rose early
Wednesday, drawing support from its discount compared with last
week's cash cattle prices and higher wholesale beef quotes.	
    * Hog contracts were mixed featuring sharply higher cash hog
prices and profit taking.	
                	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.200 cent at 116.625 cents per lb with August up 
0.100 cent at 118.825 cents.	
    * Bullish traders cited strong wholesale beef prices even as
packers increased slaughter rates.	
    * "Retailers already have what they need for Memorial Day
and are buying product beyond the holiday," a CME live cattle
trader said.	
    * He said packers are willing to slaughter more cattle
because of their positive margins and want to keep pace with
solid beef demand.	
    * Meanwhile traders are waiting for cash cattle to change
hands.	
    * Packers bid $119 per cwt for cattle in Texas and Kansas
with feedlots yet to price their animals, according to industry
sources.	
    * "The fact that packers have come out bidding $119 tells me
we'll probably see a steady to higher cash trade," an analyst
said.    	
             	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.075 cent at 149.500
cents per lb. Most-active August up 0.200 cent at 157.875
cents.       	
    * Futures traded in unison with firmer live cattle
contracts.	
 	
     LEAN HOGS - June up 0.175 cent at 86.575 cents per
lb, with July down 0.050 cent at 87.350 cents.           
 	
    * June hogs helped by higher cash hog and wholesale pork
prices.	
    * Profit-taking and future's premium to CME's lean hog index
at 79.36 cents pressured the July contract.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
