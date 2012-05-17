FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle up on cash hopes, USDA report positioning
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle up on cash hopes, USDA report positioning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures rose early on
Thursday on steady-to-higher cash cattle price expectations and
positioning before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
cattle-on-feed report the next day.	
    * Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect the data to
show the number of cattle placed in feedlots last month dropped
12 percent from a year earlier.  	
    * Hogs edged upward on spillover support from live cattle
and higher cash hog prices.	
                	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was
up 0.750 cent at 117.625 cents per lb and August up 
0.725 cent at 119.675 cents.	
    * "Feedlots are aware cash may break to the upside and
futures may be anticipating a bullish surprise in the
cattle-on-feed report," an analyst said.	
    * Packer bids for cattle in the Plains stand at $118 to $119
per cwt versus animals priced at $122 to $123 by feedlots.	
    * Bullish investors in live cattle futures expect processors
to pay at least $120 for cattle based on profitable packer
margins and fewer animals available for sale. 	
    * Market bears cited weaker wholesale beef prices, a sign 
retailers may have most of what they need for Memorial Day
grilling promotions.	
    * Those looking to sell futures also point to slowed U.S.
beef exports. 	
             	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.625 cent at 150.425
cents per lb. Most-active August up 1.100 cents at
159.425 cents.       	
    * Futures took their cue from higher live cattle contracts.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June up 0.225 cent at 86.725 cents per
lb, with July up 0.075 cent at 87.700 cents.             	
    * Hogs drew support from gains in live cattle despite weaker
wholesale pork prices.	
    * Traders were also encouraged by Wednesday's higher cash
hog prices. 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.