CME cattle firm while awaiting cash sales, USDA report
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle firm while awaiting cash sales, USDA report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained slightly
Friday, with investors waiting for cash cattle to trade while
adjusting positions before this afternoon's USDA monthly
cattle-on-feed report.	
    * Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the data to
show the number of cattle placed in feedlots in April fell 12
percent from a year earlier.  	
    * Hogs traded mixed on higher cash hog prices and profit-
taking.	
                	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:25 a.m. CDT (1325 GMT), June was
up 0.400 cent at 118.325 cents per lb, with August up 
0.250 cent at 120.300 cents.	
    * Analysts and traders expected a choppy session of
consolidation after recent gains and pre-report positioning.	
    * Investors anticipated steady to higher cash cattle
returns, citing fewer animals for sale and solid wholesale beef
prices. 	
    * "Retailers pretty much have all the beef they need for
Memorial Day and are buying for grilling afterwards," a CME live
cattle trader said. 	
    * Also profitable operating margins would allow packers to
spend more for cattle if they need to. 	
    * Packers in the Plains bid $118 to $120 per cwt for cash
cattle versus $122 to $125 prices from feedlots.	
                 	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May down 0.175 cent at 150.450
cents per lb. Most-active August up 0.175 cents at
160.100 cents.       	
    * Spot May is overpriced based on CME's feeder cattle index
at 147.79 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24.	
    * Remaining contracts drew support from higher live cattle
futures.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June up 0.125 cent at 87.550 cents per
lb, with July down 0.175 cent at 88.575 cents.           
 	
    * June rose with higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices.	
    * Other months slipped on profit taking and future's premium
compared with CME's lean hog index at 79.88 cents.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

