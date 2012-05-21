CME cattle seen up 1-2 cents on USDA report, cash

May 21 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures drew 1 to 2 cents higher calls on Monday in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report that showed a bigger-than-expected decline in April placements. * Friday's USDA cattle data also revealed a larger-than-anticipated marketings figure. * Additionally, traders cited cash cattle last Friday that traded $3 to $4 per cwt higher at $123 to $124. * "We could open 1.000 to 2.000 cents higher based more on the cash trade than the cattle-on-feed report," a CME cattle trader said. * Hogs were called mixed, featuring lower cash hog and wholesale prices versus possible live cattle market support. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb. * An analyst expects futures to open 1.000 to 2.000 cents higher given "inspiring cash activity, Friday's impressive cattle report and good chart pattern". * Bullish investors pointed to strong wholesale beef prices as retailers buy product for post-Memorial Day grilling and next month's Father's Day promotions. * Traders will digest Friday's cash cattle prices and USDA's data while waiting for this week's cash trade. * Packers will buy cattle for processing during next week's holiday-shortened workweek. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb. * Seen taking their cue from higher live cattle futures. * The spot May contract is overpriced compared with CME's feeder cattle index at 148.38 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24. LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Packers lowered bids for cash hogs as profit margins and wholesale pork prices waned. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price late Friday at $81.48 per cwt, down $1.20. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market on Friday evening was 27 cents per cwt weaker at $84.52. * HedgersEdge.com estimated the average pork packer margin at a negative $8.45 per head, compared with a positive $2.35 a week ago. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)