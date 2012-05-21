FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME cattle seen up 1-2 cents on USDA report, cash
May 21, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle seen up 1-2 cents on USDA report, cash

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures drew 1 to 2 cents
higher calls on Monday in response to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report that showed a
bigger-than-expected decline in April placements.	
    * Friday's USDA cattle data also revealed a
larger-than-anticipated marketings figure. 	
    * Additionally, traders cited cash cattle last Friday that
traded $3 to $4 per cwt higher at $123 to $124.	
    * "We could open 1.000 to 2.000 cents higher based more on
the cash trade than the cattle-on-feed report," a CME cattle
trader said.	
    * Hogs were called mixed, featuring lower cash hog and
wholesale prices versus possible live cattle market support.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - Called up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb.	
    * An analyst expects futures to open 1.000 to 2.000 cents
higher given "inspiring cash activity, Friday's impressive
cattle report and good chart pattern". 	
    * Bullish investors pointed to strong wholesale beef prices
as retailers buy product for post-Memorial Day grilling and next
month's Father's Day promotions. 	
    * Traders will digest Friday's cash cattle prices and USDA's
data while waiting for this week's cash trade.	
    * Packers will buy cattle for processing during next week's
holiday-shortened workweek.	
    	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb.	
    * Seen taking their cue from higher live cattle futures.	
    * The spot May contract is overpriced compared with CME's
feeder cattle index at 148.38 cents. The spot month will expire
on May 24.	
	
    LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per lb.	
    * Packers lowered bids for cash hogs as profit margins and
wholesale pork prices waned.	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price late
Friday at $81.48 per cwt, down $1.20.	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market on Friday
evening was 27 cents per cwt weaker at $84.52.	
    * HedgersEdge.com estimated the average pork packer margin
at a negative $8.45 per head, compared with a positive $2.35 a
week ago.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

