FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle firm on short-covering, futures' discount to cash
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle firm on short-covering, futures' discount to cash

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained early
Tuesday on short-covering and futures' continued discount to
prices paid for cattle in the cash market last week.	
    * Traders also cited higher wholesale beef prices as grocers
buy product for post-Memorial Day grilling promotions.	
    * Hog futures weakened with lower cash hog prices.	
                	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT), June was
up 0.425 cent at 119.225 cents per lb, with August up 
0.400 cent at 121.200 cents.	
    * Investors await this week's cash cattle trade with 33,000
more cattle up for sale, according to industry sources.	
    * "Packers probably bought less cattle last week because
they drew for contracted supplies," a CME cattle trader said.	
    * He expects processors to lower bids for cattle this week
because they will not need as many animals heading into next
week's holiday-shorted workweek.	
    * Still, market bulls are anticipating at least steady cash
returns based on widening beef packer margins. 	
    * Bullish traders also point to solid wholesale beef demand.
 	
    * Traders will monitor results from USDA's monthly cold
storage report that will be released today at 2 p.m. CDT.  	
    * Analysts on average estimated beef inventories in April
totaled 508 million pounds compared with 443.2 million last
year.    	
                 	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was up 0.450 cent at 152.325
cents per lb. Most-active August gained 0.175 cents to
159.275 cents.       	
    * Futures rose in unison with live cattle market gains and
short-covering.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.100 cent at 86.600 cents
per lb, with July down 0.050 cent at 87.000 cents.       
     	
    * Packers lowered bids for hogs as their margins sank deeper
into the red.	
    * Speculative buyers are also leery about future's premium
compared with CME's lean hog index at 82.02 cents.	
    * For this afternoon's USDA cold storage report, analysts on
average estimated pork stocks last month at 615.5 million pounds
compared with 549.3 million a year ago.    	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.