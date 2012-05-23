FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle fall as record beef stocks, equities weigh
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

CME cattle fall as record beef stocks, equities weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures fell early
Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
cold storage report for April showed record high beef in
warehouses for a second straight month.	
   * The government data, released Tuesday, put total beef
stocks in April at a record high 517.5 million lbs. That was up
3 percent from the prior month and up 17 percent from a year
ago.	
   * Investors also cited fallout from equities tied to Greek
debt woes.	
   * Hog futures fell on lower wholesale pork prices and bloated
April pork inventories.  	
   * Pork supplies in the report were at 659.5 million pounds,
which was up 8 percent from the previous month and up 20 percent
from last year.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was
down 0.800 cent at 118.550 cents per lb, with August down
0.900 cent at 120.350 cents.	
    * Investors are anticipating a steady to lower cash cattle
trade as packers and grocers curb demand for hogs and beef ahead
of the Memorial Day holiday.	
    * No bids were reported from packers for cattle and feedlots
have not priced their animals.	
    * Packers will require fewer animals to process during next
week's holiday-shortened workweek. 	
    * Mixed wholesale beef prices signaled to some that
supermarkets are buying product hand-to-mouth, especially given
wholesale prices at current levels. 	
    * Processors may balk at spending more for cattle as they
fight to conserve their tighter margins.  	
                 	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was down 0.225 cent at
152.350 cents per lb. Most-active August fell 0.725 cent
to 159.400 cents.       	
    * Futures dropped on profit taking and lower live cattle
futures.	
    * Spot May feeder cattle is tracking CME's feeder cattle
index at 152.25 cents before the spot expires on Thursday.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was down 1.550 cents at 84.275 cents
per lb, with July down 1.600 cents at 84.550 cents.      
      	
    * Futures tumbled as stagnant wholesale pork demand and
higher cash hog prices shaved pork packer margins.	
    * Hog futures drew further pressure from plentiful supplies,
Tuesday's bearish USDA pork inventory data and increased
year-over-year hog weights. 	
    * In business news, Hormel Foods Corp beat quarterly
profit expectations on lower pork and beef costs.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.