CME cattle rise on future's discount to cash, beef quotes
May 24, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

CME cattle rise on future's discount to cash, beef quotes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained early
Thursday on future's continued discount to cash cattle prices
and wholesale beef price strength.	
   * Traders cited stock market firmness despite disappointing
U.S. economic data and essentially unchanged weekly jobless
claims numbers.	
   * Hog futures traded mixed featuring lower cash hog and
wholesale price prices versus short-covering.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.275 cent at 118.075 cents per lb, with August up
0.275 cent at 119.775 cents.	
    * Futures remained underpriced even though a significant
number of cash cattle so far this week traded $2 per cwt lower
at $121.	
    * "We'll probably clear up the rest of those cattle at that
price because of the holiday," an analyst said.	
    * Packers need less cattle heading into the three-day
Memorial Day holiday weekend.	
    * And higher wholesale beef values and lower cash should
help improve their profit margins, the analyst said.	
                 	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was down 0.075 cent at
152.350 cents per lb. Most-active August gained 0.350
cent to 158.825 cents.       	
    * Spot May futures slipped as it align itself with CME's
feeder cattle index at 152.38 cents. The spot month will expire
today at noon.	
    * Most actively traded August firmed on modest live cattle
market advances.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.100 cent to 84.325 cent
per lb, with July up 0.050 cent at 85.600 cents.         
   	
    * June hog futures dipped after packers lowered bids for
cash hogs while their margins sagged and wholesale pork demand
struggled.	
    * Short-covering aided the July contract.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
