CME cattle gain on holiday positioning; eye on Europe
May 25, 2012 / 1:39 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle gain on holiday positioning; eye on Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained early
Friday as traders adjusted positions ahead of the Memorial Day
holiday while watching as  Greece worries weigh on the stock
market.	
    * Cattle futures drew support from future's continued
discount compared with cash cattle prices. 	
    * Traders cited strong wholesale choice beef prices.	
    * Hog futures edged upward on short-covering before the
three-day holiday weekend.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.425 cent at 118.300 cents per lb, with August up
0.200 cent at 120.000 cents.	
    * "All the talk is about Greece and the economic slowdown in
Europe and China which could hurt our beef exports," a CME live
cattle trader said. 	
    * Cattle investors are leery of being overly long futures
because of outside market factors. 	
    * By the same token, solid performing wholesale beef and
future's discount to cash limit selling.	
    * Cash-basis cattle in Texas and Kansas traded $2 per cwt
lower than last week at $121. Dressed cattle in Nebraska sold $2
lower at $193 with no cash sales reported.	
    * Japan lifted its ban on beef imports imposed last December
on a plant operated by JBS Swift & Co. over mad cow disease
concerns. 	
                 	
    FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.850 cent at 159.700
cents per lb. September rose 0.600 cent to 160.700 cents.
      	
    * Futures took its cue from higher live cattle futures.	
     	
    LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.250 cent to 84.450 cent per
lb, with July up 0.225 cent to 86.250 cents.             	
    * Futures rose on short-covering while lower cash hog and
wholesale prices limit advances.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

