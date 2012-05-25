CME cattle gain on holiday positioning; eye on Europe

May 25 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained early Friday as traders adjusted positions ahead of the Memorial Day holiday while watching as Greece worries weigh on the stock market. * Cattle futures drew support from future's continued discount compared with cash cattle prices. * Traders cited strong wholesale choice beef prices. * Hog futures edged upward on short-covering before the three-day holiday weekend. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.425 cent at 118.300 cents per lb, with August up 0.200 cent at 120.000 cents. * "All the talk is about Greece and the economic slowdown in Europe and China which could hurt our beef exports," a CME live cattle trader said. * Cattle investors are leery of being overly long futures because of outside market factors. * By the same token, solid performing wholesale beef and future's discount to cash limit selling. * Cash-basis cattle in Texas and Kansas traded $2 per cwt lower than last week at $121. Dressed cattle in Nebraska sold $2 lower at $193 with no cash sales reported. * Japan lifted its ban on beef imports imposed last December on a plant operated by JBS Swift & Co. over mad cow disease concerns. FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.850 cent at 159.700 cents per lb. September rose 0.600 cent to 160.700 cents. * Futures took its cue from higher live cattle futures. LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.250 cent to 84.450 cent per lb, with July up 0.225 cent to 86.250 cents. * Futures rose on short-covering while lower cash hog and wholesale prices limit advances. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)