CME cattle rise on futures' discount to cash
May 31, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle rise on futures' discount to cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures climbed early on
Thursday on their continued discount to cash cattle prices and
robust wholesale beef demand.	
    * Hog futures moved higher along with stronger cash hog and
wholesale pork prices.	
    * Livestock market traders are monitoring the stock market
and weaker dollar after disappointing U.S. jobs and economic
growth data.	
    * "We've got the discount to cash and beef on our side, but
people are generally nervous about the stock market," a CME
cattle trader said.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.650 cent at 117.100 cents per lb, with August up
0.600 cent at 118.525 cents.	
    * Traders await this week's cash cattle trade with solid
post-Memorial Day beef demand lending support. 	
    * Improved beef packer margins may compel packers to pay at
least steady prices for cattle. 	
    * Still, some worry a seasonal bump in cattle supplies could
hurt cash prices.	
    * Additionally, there is concern retailers might resist
booking large amounts of beef with prices near record highs.	
    * Packer bids for cash cattle in Texas stood at $118, and
$117 to $118 in Kansas. Feedlots priced their animals in both
states at around $123. 	
    * There were no reported bids or prices for live-basis
cattle in Nebraska.    	
                 	
    FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.675 cent at 156.750
cents per lb. September gained 0.575 cent to 157.950
cents.       	
    * Feeder cattle drew support from firmer live cattle futures
and short-covering.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was 1.350 cents higher at 88.525
cents per lb, with July up 1.275 cent at 89.275 cents.   
         	
    * Futures surged on end-of-month short-covering and
technical buying.	
    * Traders cited higher cash hog prices as packers buy hogs
to make up for the holiday-shortened workweek. 	
    * Also, Wednesday's wholesale pork price bounce may convince
processors to buy hogs aggressively. 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

