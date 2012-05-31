CME cattle rise on futures' discount to cash

May 31 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures climbed early on Thursday on their continued discount to cash cattle prices and robust wholesale beef demand. * Hog futures moved higher along with stronger cash hog and wholesale pork prices. * Livestock market traders are monitoring the stock market and weaker dollar after disappointing U.S. jobs and economic growth data. * "We've got the discount to cash and beef on our side, but people are generally nervous about the stock market," a CME cattle trader said. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.650 cent at 117.100 cents per lb, with August up 0.600 cent at 118.525 cents. * Traders await this week's cash cattle trade with solid post-Memorial Day beef demand lending support. * Improved beef packer margins may compel packers to pay at least steady prices for cattle. * Still, some worry a seasonal bump in cattle supplies could hurt cash prices. * Additionally, there is concern retailers might resist booking large amounts of beef with prices near record highs. * Packer bids for cash cattle in Texas stood at $118, and $117 to $118 in Kansas. Feedlots priced their animals in both states at around $123. * There were no reported bids or prices for live-basis cattle in Nebraska. FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.675 cent at 156.750 cents per lb. September gained 0.575 cent to 157.950 cents. * Feeder cattle drew support from firmer live cattle futures and short-covering. LEAN HOGS - June was 1.350 cents higher at 88.525 cents per lb, with July up 1.275 cent at 89.275 cents. * Futures surged on end-of-month short-covering and technical buying. * Traders cited higher cash hog prices as packers buy hogs to make up for the holiday-shortened workweek. * Also, Wednesday's wholesale pork price bounce may convince processors to buy hogs aggressively. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)