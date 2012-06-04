FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME cattle and hogs called mixed with all eyes on Europe
June 4, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle and hogs called mixed with all eyes on Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed opening calls
on Monday as traders watched equities vacillate amid European economic
uncertainty.	
    * Cattle futures and hog traders also cited supportive cash cattle and hog
prices.	
    * "Cash prices were fully steady for cattle and prices for hogs came in
better as well," a CME livestock trader said.	
    * "But the focus is on Europe and Friday's U.S. unemployment report didn't
help," he said.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb higher.	
    * Futures' bullish price discount compared with cash cattle prices remained
intact following late Friday's cash trade.
    * Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas generally sold steady with the week before
at mostly $121 per cwt.	
    * Live-basis cattle in Nebraska mainly moved at $121 to $122, steady to $1
per cwt lower.	
    * Some traders were encouraged by last week's higher wholesale beef prices
which they attributed to strong post-Memorial Day grill demand. 	
    * Others, however, said the three-day holiday weekend resulted in one less
slaughter day which reduced the amount of fresh beef available to retailers.
 	
    	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb higher.	
    * Futures are seen tracking live cattle futures trading.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower.	
    * Hog producers moved hogs ahead realizing hog prices were trending lower
going into the Memorial Day holiday, creating a near-term marketing "hole," an
analyst said.	
    * Because of that "hole" packers are forced to spend more for hogs than they
would have otherwise and grocers have less pork available to buy, he said.	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Friday at $82.39 per cwt,
up 44 cents.	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely
watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday was $1.75 per cwt higher at
$85.98.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

