FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle trade mixed on beef quotes, equities unease
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle trade mixed on beef quotes, equities unease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures traded mixed
early Tuesday as steadily rising wholesale beef prices attracted
buyers who also exercised caution while watching nervous stock
market trading.	
    * Wall Street investors remained skittish amid persistent
worries about Europe's debt crisis.	
    * "I don't see any reason for cattle futures to back off," a
CME live cattle trader said.	
    * "The only worries cattle has is Europe which is keeping
people on edge," he said.	
    * Hog futures retreated on profit-taking and sentiment that
cash hog prices may be close to topping out.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.075 cent at 117.750 cents per lb, with August down
0.050 cent at 119.925 cents.	
    * Futures at times drew support from their price discount to
 last week's cash cattle prices.	
    * Periodic profit-taking pared gains as traders awaited this
week's cash trade. 	
    * There were no reported cash bids from packers or prices
from feedlots.	
    * "I expect at least a steady cash market based on the beef
price and profitable margins," analyst said.	
    * HedgersEdge estimated Monday's average beef packer margin
at a positive $28.00 per head versus a positive $6.90 last week.	
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture Monday pegged wholesale
choice beef at $197.62 per cwt, up 37 cents from Friday.	
    * The CME late Monday reported no deliveries against the
June contract. 	
                     	
    FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.125 cent at 158.600
cents per lb. September slipped 0.100 cent to 159.575
cents.       	
    * Feeder cattle traded in line with mixed live cattle
futures.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.550 cent at 90.650 cents
per lb, with July down 0.450 cent at 90.600 cents.       
     	
    * Futures weighed by profit-taking and the premium compared
with CME's latest lean hog index at 84.75 cents.	
    * Traders cited unprofitable pork packer margins and the
possibility that cash hog prices may be close to peaking.	
    * "Packers could take action to improve their margins by
cutting cash hog prices," an analyst said.	
    * "Also, the short-term void in hog marketings people have
been referring to could be coming to an end," he said.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.