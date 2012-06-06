FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle, hogs rise with Europe debt crisis hopes
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 6, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle, hogs rise with Europe debt crisis hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures rose
early Wednesday along with stock market advances on optimism
European officials would take steps to tackle the region's debt
woes.	
    * Live cattle futures continued discount compared with
recent cash cattle prices attracted buyers.	
    * Hog futures drew support from higher cash hog prices.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.325 cent at 117.450 cents per lb, with August up
0.250 cent at 119.450 cents.	
    * Traders wait for packers and feedlots to establish this
week's cash cattle trade.	
    * Packers in Texas and Kansas bid $118 per cwt for cash
cattle while feedlots priced their animals around $122 to $123,
analysts and traders said.	
    * Market bulls are expecting cash to trade steady with last
week's mostly $121 sales given profitable packer margins.
 	
    * They also said even though wholesale beef prices dropped
Tuesday, they did so amid active sales volume. 	
    * Bearish traders cited more cattle available for sale this
week and a seasonal uptick in supplies.	
    * No live cattle deliveries were tendered by the CME late
Tuesday against the June contract. 	
                     	
    FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.025 cent at 159.150
cents per lb. September gained 0.200 cent to 160.200
cents.       	
    * August feeder cattle slipped on profit taking and its
premium to CME's latest feeder cattle index at 153.84 cents.	
    * Remaining feeder cattle futures tracked modest live cattle
market gains and steady-to-higher cash feeder cattle prices.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.625 cent at 91.725 cents
per lb, with July up 0.600 cent at 92.175 cents.         
   	
    * Speculative buyers welcomed late Tuesday's cash hog price
bounce. 	
    * However, they worried processors may soon lower cash hog
bids and curtail slaughter rates to improve their operating
margins. 	
    * Hog futures' moved higher despite widening their bearish
premium to the exchange's latest lean hog index at 85.52 cents.	
    * And bearish investors believe increased hog weights
suggests ample supplies of animals and pork product.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.