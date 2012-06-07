FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME cattle firmer on beef quotes, Wall St. advances
June 7, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle firmer on beef quotes, Wall St. advances

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures edged higher early Thursday on
rising wholesale beef prices and extended stock market gains.	
    * Risk-on equities investors welcomed China's unexpected rate cut move to
jumpstart its slowed economy.	
    * Cattle futures traders were unfazed by USDA's weekly beef export sales
data showing 18,100 tonnes, compared with 20,300 tonnes last week. The product
was destined mainly to Vietnam and Japan.	
    * "We're making the comparison to good exports the week before and you have
to expect some slowdown given where the dollar is," an analyst said.      	
   * Hog futures were up slightly on higher wholesale pork prices.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.375 cent at
118.050 cents per lb, with August up 0.475 cent at 119.775 cents.	
    * Investors wait for cash cattle to change hands with futures still
underpriced versus cash price expectations.	
    * So far, packers in Texas and Kansas tabled $118 per cwt bids for cash
cattle versus $122 to $123 prices from feedlots. Live cattle last week brought
mostly $121.	
    * "Sellers are going to shoot for the $121 knowing packers are making money
and beef is moving even at higher prices," a CME live cattle trader said.	
    * "Even if cash comes in a dollar lower, futures would still be too cheap,"
he said.	
    * The government late Wednesday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.13
per cwt, up 73 cents from Tuesday with select cuts down 38 cents to $184.77.
Sales volume was 331 carloads.	
                     	
    FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.675 cent at 158.625 cents per lb.
September rose 0.300 cent to 159.675 cents.       	
    * Futures turned higher with modest live cattle market gains and
short-covering.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.200 cent at 92.150 cents per lb, with July
 up 0.025 cent at 92.725 cents.             	
    * Futures drew support from higher wholesale pork prices. 	
    * On the other hand, worries packers may lower cash hog bids and curb
slaughter rates due to negative margins limited advances.   	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

